KMP Expressway van crash kills 6, injures 14 pilgrims

Most passengers were asleep when the collision occurred around 5:30am.

Rescue teams worked for 20 to 40 minutes to free those trapped inside the wrecked van, rushing the injured to Palwal Civil Hospital. Some are still critical.

The truck driver fled the scene, and police are now searching for him using CCTV footage.

Emergency response vehicles, police, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) patrol teams and ambulances were pressed into action for the rescue work.