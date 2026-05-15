KNA-B involvement deepens Manipur violence after February Tangkhul attack

KNA-B PDF reportedly attacked Tangkhul villages

Tensions deepened when the KNA-B, teaming up with the People's Defense Force, reportedly attacked three Tangkhul Naga villages in May 7, 2026.

Both sides have traded accusations, making trust even harder to rebuild.

As retired Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita put it, certain parties with vested interests are trying to exploit this unrest, which has made controlling things on the ground even tougher.

The worry now is that these outside influences could push Manipur's fragile situation into even more instability.