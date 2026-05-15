KNA-B involvement deepens Manipur violence after February Tangkhul attack
Manipur's long-running ethnic conflict took a sharp turn this year when the Myanmar-based Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) got involved.
What started as clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups grew more complicated after a February 2026 incident where a Tangkhul Naga was allegedly attacked by Kuki youths.
This set off a cycle of violence, including the murder of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and, just hours later, the killing of a Chiru Naga.
KNA-B PDF reportedly attacked Tangkhul villages
Tensions deepened when the KNA-B, teaming up with the People's Defense Force, reportedly attacked three Tangkhul Naga villages in May 7, 2026.
Both sides have traded accusations, making trust even harder to rebuild.
As retired Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita put it, certain parties with vested interests are trying to exploit this unrest, which has made controlling things on the ground even tougher.
The worry now is that these outside influences could push Manipur's fragile situation into even more instability.