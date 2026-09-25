Koch-Rajbongshi protest sparks clashes at Kamakhya Temple, MP reportedly present
A protest by the Koch-Rajbongshi community at Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple took a rough turn with clashes breaking out between demonstrators and temple officials.
The group, with Rajya Sabha MP and Koch-Rajbongshi leader Ananta Maharaj reportedly present, was holding a protest.
Temple authorities were not given a heads-up about the gathering, which led to confusion and heated moments.
Temple officials plan police complaint
Temple officials are planning to file a police complaint over the violence, while some protesters say they will reach out to Assam's Chief Minister for support.
The incident has also sparked conversations about the temple's history with the Koch dynasty and how cultural heritage fits into current demands for recognition.
With investigations underway and both sides preparing for legal action, things remain tense around one of India's most important temples.