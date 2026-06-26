Kochi man Bimal S Namboothiri arrested for impersonating Navy commander
India
A man from Kochi, Bimal S Namboothiri, was arrested for pretending to be a serving Indian Navy commander and tricking people with fake promises of Navy jobs for cash.
He was caught on June 25 in a joint operation by the Indian Navy and Kerala Police after they were tipped off about his scheme.
Namboothiri sent to judicial custody
Namboothiri has been sent to judicial custody. The Defence Spokesperson said he deceived people with false promises of recruitment into the Indian Navy.
The Navy is reminding everyone: real recruitment only happens through official government sites, so always double-check before trusting anyone who asks for money or acts as a middleman.
If you spot something fishy, report it to the police or the Navy right away.