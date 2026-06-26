Kochi police arrested 6 Bangladeshi nationals working illegally in Kerala
India
Kochi police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals for living and working in Kerala without legal papers.
The group was picked up during a raid at a scrap shop in Eroor, where officers also found fake employee IDs and documents.
Six men face Kerala immigration charges
The men (Rakiv Shaba, Muhammad Sohal Faraz, Tarek, Sogir, Maidhi Hazida, and Muhammad Agin) confessed to being from Bangladesh and working at the shop without permits.
Now facing charges under Indian immigration laws, they're being questioned about how they entered Kerala and whether anyone helped them.
The investigation is ongoing, with court proceedings next.