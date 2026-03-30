Kochi police ban heavy vehicles for India Hong Kong qualifier
Heading to the India vs. Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup qualifier at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday?
Heads up, Kochi police are rolling out special traffic rules to keep things moving smoothly.
Heavy vehicles carrying spectators will not be allowed to enter the city.
Kochi police advise using public transport
If you're going, try using public transport like busses or the metro — it'll make your life easier.
Police have advised spectators to use different parking areas based on where you're coming from: West Kochi and Vypeen folks should park at Chathyath Road; if you're arriving from Paravur, Thrissur, or Malappuram, head for Aluva or Container Road.
Visitors from Idukki, Kottayam, and Perumbavoor can use Thripunithura and Kakkanad parking areas; Alappuzha fans should park at Kundannoor or Vyttila.
After 5pm some routes will change, so check before you drive!