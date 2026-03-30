Kochi police ban heavy vehicles for India Hong Kong qualifier

Kochi police advise using public transport

If you're going, try using public transport like busses or the metro — it'll make your life easier.

Police have advised spectators to use different parking areas based on where you're coming from: West Kochi and Vypeen folks should park at Chathyath Road; if you're arriving from Paravur, Thrissur, or Malappuram, head for Aluva or Container Road.

Visitors from Idukki, Kottayam, and Perumbavoor can use Thripunithura and Kakkanad parking areas; Alappuzha fans should park at Kundannoor or Vyttila.

After 5pm some routes will change, so check before you drive!