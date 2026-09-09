Kodangipatti fever outbreak sickens over 50 after child death
India
A sudden fever outbreak in Kodangipatti, near Sivaganga, has hit more than 50 people, children and adults alike.
Patients presenting with severe body pain and loss of appetite have sought care, needing about four days to recover.
The news comes just after a tragic loss of an eight-year-old girl from a nearby village to a similar illness.
Health teams confirm viral infection
Health teams have set up a medical camp and are treating patients at local centers.
They are testing blood and water samples to figure out what is causing the fever, which they confirmed is due to a viral infection.
Meanwhile, residents have been told to drink boiled water and to see a doctor right away if they feel sick.
Health workers are keeping a close eye on things as the situation develops.