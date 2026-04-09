Kolkata 97-year-old refugee Subarna Bala removed from voters' list

Sandhya Poddar faces voter document roadblocks

Bala's daughter, Sandhya Poddar, has been trying to get things sorted but keeps hitting roadblocks.

The main issue? A spelling error from years ago and the lack of a birth certificate (which wasn't issued back then) led officials to reject their documents, even though they provided Aadhaar and pension proofs.

Now, only half the family can vote, but Sandhya isn't giving up.

Bala says she still wants to vote if her health allows: Shorir dile vote debo.