Kolkata midday meals shift to ISKCON kitchens, eggs likely removed

Kolkata menu backed, critics fear protein

The government says this pilot project will mean cleaner meals and more equal portions for everyone, plus a bump in the food budget per student.

Critics worry that dropping eggs could make it harder for kids from poorer families to get enough protein and might even push some away from school lunches.

ISKCON is swapping in paneer, beans, and pulses to meet nutrition standards (officials say it's all been checked by experts), but not everyone is convinced it'll be the same.