Kolkata midday meals shift to ISKCON kitchens, eggs likely removed
Kolkata schools just got a new midday meal system: ISKCON's Annamitra Foundation will now run the kitchens, hoping to boost hygiene and consistency with high-tech central cooking.
But there's a twist: eggs, which used to show up once or twice a week, may be off the menu because ISKCON only serves vegetarian food.
That move has sparked some heated debate.
Kolkata menu backed, critics fear protein
The government says this pilot project will mean cleaner meals and more equal portions for everyone, plus a bump in the food budget per student.
Critics worry that dropping eggs could make it harder for kids from poorer families to get enough protein and might even push some away from school lunches.
ISKCON is swapping in paneer, beans, and pulses to meet nutrition standards (officials say it's all been checked by experts), but not everyone is convinced it'll be the same.