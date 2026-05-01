Kolkata police order 60 day central business district gathering ban
India
Kolkata police are putting a 60-day ban on large gatherings in the city's central business district, starting May 3 and running through July 1.
This move comes right as election vote counting heats up, after reports suggested things could get tense, especially with recent claims from TMC leaders about lack of transparency and possible malpractice at the strongrooms housing sealed EVMs.
The goal is to keep things peaceful while the votes are tallied.
Ban covers Bowbazar and Hare Street
The ban covers areas under Bowbazar and Hare Street police stations, including the main traffic zone downtown.
Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, you cannot hold rallies, processions, or gather in groups of five or more.
Carrying dangerous items is out too.