Kolkata police order 60 day central business district gathering ban India May 01, 2026

Kolkata police are putting a 60-day ban on large gatherings in the city's central business district, starting May 3 and running through July 1.

This move comes right as election vote counting heats up, after reports suggested things could get tense, especially with recent claims from TMC leaders about lack of transparency and possible malpractice at the strongrooms housing sealed EVMs.

The goal is to keep things peaceful while the votes are tallied.