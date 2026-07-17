Kolkata protesters wear black armbands over Bankra mosque entry limits
India
On Friday, people in Kolkata showed up wearing black armbands to peacefully protest limits on entering the historic Bankra mosque, which sits inside the airport grounds.
Led by Siddiqullah Chowdhury, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, West Bengal, who called it a "black day for India," the movement sparked similar protests at thousands of mosques across West Bengal and brought heavy security to the area.
Officials: Bankra mosque blocks runway upgrades
The 130-year-old Bankra mosque is just 165 meters from an airport runway, and officials say its location blocks runway upgrades and delays key landing tech needed for winter flights.
BJP leader Suvendu Majumdar suggested moving the mosque after consulting with airport authorities.