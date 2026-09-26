Kolkata students allege grade threat over 'Namo Seva: Untold Stories'
Some students at Kolkata's Scottish Church College say they were told their grades could drop if they didn't join a play called Namo Seva: Untold Stories, which celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday.
The principal, Madhumanjari Mandal, denied the allegations, saying participation was voluntary and the college was following directions from the state Higher Education Department.
Script includes Jai Shri Ram chants
This all started after the West Bengal government asked state-run colleges to hold events for Modi's birthday, including plays like this one.
The script reportedly includes political themes and chants of Jai Shri Ram, which some students found uncomfortable.
Things escalated when VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted about the chant, asking, "Is 'Jai Shri Ram' banned in Kolkata's colleges? Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, please take note of this."