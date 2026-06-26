Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma seeks Indian citizenship to return to Andhra Pradesh India Jun 26, 2026

Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma, 94, has decided to give up her US citizenship after nearly two decades abroad so she can spend her final years in her Andhra Pradesh village.

She returned from the US in 2018 and recently asked local officials to speed up her Indian nationality application.

In a now-viral video, she shared, "My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen."