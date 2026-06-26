Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma seeks Indian citizenship to return to Andhra Pradesh
India
Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma, 94, has decided to give up her US citizenship after nearly two decades abroad so she can spend her final years in her Andhra Pradesh village.
She returned from the US in 2018 and recently asked local officials to speed up her Indian nationality application.
In a now-viral video, she shared, "My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen."
Local officials to forward Mahalakshmamma's application
Mahalakshmamma originally moved to the US and became a citizen in 2000. After coming back to Chinthagumpala village eight years ago, she has been clear about wanting her last days (and last rites) to be at home.
Local authorities say they are reviewing her request and will send it for central approval soon.