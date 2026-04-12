Kottayam H5N1 outbreak prompts Chetan Kumar Meena to convene meeting

Kottayam orders cull, 3-day poultry ban

Authorities have decided to cull birds within one kilometer of the affected spot and marked it as an infected zone.

There's also a 10-kilometer surveillance area set up to keep tabs on things.

Plus, there's a three-day ban on selling or moving poultry products like eggs and meat across several local areas to help stop the spread and protect both people and the poultry industry.