Kottayam H5N1 outbreak prompts Chetan Kumar Meena to convene meeting
India
Kottayam district in Kerala is dealing with a bird flu (H5N1) outbreak that's hit local poultry hard.
After the virus was found in Vaikom taluk, officials jumped into action.
District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena quickly called a meeting to figure out next steps.
Kottayam orders cull, 3-day poultry ban
Authorities have decided to cull birds within one kilometer of the affected spot and marked it as an infected zone.
There's also a 10-kilometer surveillance area set up to keep tabs on things.
Plus, there's a three-day ban on selling or moving poultry products like eggs and meat across several local areas to help stop the spread and protect both people and the poultry industry.