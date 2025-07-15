Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Celebrating Lord Krishna's birth

The day kicks off with a simple sattvik meal before everyone starts their fast. The real highlight? A special midnight puja between 12:22am and 1:06am on August 16—believed to be the exact time of Krishna's birth. Devotees bathe Krishna idols in milk and ghee, offer sweets and tulsi leaves, chant prayers, and follow 16 traditional steps of worship.

When is Janmashtami celebrated?

Depending on tradition or region, Janmashtami can fall on different days—some follow the Smarta calendar while others stick with Vaishnava customs or ISKCON dates.

No matter when you mark it, expect lively scenes like dramatic Krishna Leela plays at temples and the famous Dahi Handi event where teams form human pyramids to break curd pots—a nod to Krishna's mischievous childhood.