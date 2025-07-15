Next Article
Family awaits astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's safe return
Shubhanshu Shukla is set to land back on Earth July 15, wrapping up his 18-day journey aboard the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
This makes him only the second Indian in space since 1984, and he's returning alongside astronauts Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu.
Shukla's family has decorated their Lucknow home
Back home in Lucknow, Shukla's family has lit up their house with decorations and posters of "Shux," his nickname.
His dad shared how proud they are and can't wait to celebrate together.
Fun fact: Shukla even packed Indian sweets like gajar ka halwa for his crew. After months of training and excitement, everyone's looking forward to welcoming him home.