Mumbai weather: Areas under red alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm

Waterlogging shut down Andheri subway

The rain hit several neighborhoods—Colaba, Worli, Chembur, Powai, Mulund, and Borivali—bringing significant rainfall in just 24 hours.

Waterlogging shut down Andheri subway and caused traffic jams across key suburbs.

Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet warned of possible flight delays.

With more rain likely, residents are being urged to check updates, carry rain gear, and use public transport to avoid getting stuck.