Former Kerala CM V.S. Achuthanandan's health update
V.S. Achuthanandan, Kerala's former Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader, is still in the ICU at SUT Hospital, Pattom, three weeks after a heart attack.
His condition remains critical as doctors work to stabilize him.
Family involved in discussions about his care
On Tuesday, an expert team from Government Medical College joined hospital doctors to review his care and decided he'll stay on ventilator and dialysis support for now.
Achuthanandan's family was present during these discussions, showing how both medical teams and loved ones are working together to give him the best possible care during this tough time.