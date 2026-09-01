Krishna Janmashtami 2026 on September 4 focuses on Nishita Kaal
Krishna Janmashtami is coming up on Friday, September 4, 2026. This festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, with rituals timed for the midnight hour, when Krishna was believed to be born.
The main events kick off during Nishita Kaal, centered around midnight and wrapping up just after midnight.
Fasting midnight puja and dahi handi
In New Delhi, the special Nishita Kaal puja runs from 11:57pm to 12:43am in Noida, it's until 12:42am. Devotees fast all day and break their fast after the midnight puja or at sunrise on September 5.
The celebrations include bathing and dressing baby Krishna idols (Laddu Gopal), offering food (bhog), singing devotional songs, and lighting lamps for aarti.
On September 5, many places also host Dahi Handi events, so expect lots of music, decorations, and lively gatherings in homes and temples in many places.