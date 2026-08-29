Krishna Janmashtami September 4 2026 ashtami tithi overlaps midnight

The most important rituals happen during the Nishita Puja Muhurat from 11:57pm on September 4 to 12:43am on September 5. This is when devotees gather for prayers and celebrations.

If you're fasting, you can break your fast after this puja or wait until sunrise on September 5.

For those planning anything auspicious that day, try to avoid Rahu Kaal between 10:45am and 12:20pm.

And as always, check your local calendar for any region-specific details!