'Mahakumbh viral girl' Monalisa a minor; POCSO case against husband
What's the story
Monalisa, popularly known as the "Mahakumbh viral girl," has once again made headlines after her marriage to a Muslim man. The Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh have now filed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against her husband Farman after an investigation revealed that Monalisa is actually a minor.
Age revelation
Investigation reveals Monalisa's actual age
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribe has determined Monalisa's birth date as December 30, 2009. This makes her 16 years, 2 months, and 12 days old at the time of her marriage on March 11 this year. Khargone Police has also booked Farman under sections related to criminal conspiracy and unlawful marriage under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Fraudulent document
Fraudulent birth certificate issued
The investigation into Monalisa's marriage began at the Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala, where the couple tied the knot. The temple administration conducted the ceremony based on ages mentioned in their Aadhaar cards. However, a birth certificate issued by Maheshwar Municipality was found to be fraudulent, listing Monalisa's date of birth as January 1, 2008, nearly two years older than government hospital records show.
Allegations surfaced
Commission summons DGPs of Kerala, MP
Advocate Pratham Dubey had raised the issue before the commission on March 17, alleging involvement of CPI(M) leaders from Kerala and members of Popular Front of India in facilitating the marriage. He alleged that this was a planned attempt to create a counter-narrative around "Love Jihad." The commission has summoned Directors General of Police from both states to the New Delhi headquarters on April 22 and sought progress reports every three days until resolution.