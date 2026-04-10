'Mahakumbh viral girl' Monalisa a minor; POCSO case against husband

Monalisa, popularly known as the "Mahakumbh viral girl," has once again made headlines after her marriage to a Muslim man. The Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh have now filed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against her husband Farman after an investigation revealed that Monalisa is actually a minor.

Age revelation Investigation reveals Monalisa's actual age The National Commission for Scheduled Tribe has determined Monalisa's birth date as December 30, 2009. This makes her 16 years, 2 months, and 12 days old at the time of her marriage on March 11 this year. Khargone Police has also booked Farman under sections related to criminal conspiracy and unlawful marriage under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Fraudulent document Fraudulent birth certificate issued The investigation into Monalisa's marriage began at the Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala, where the couple tied the knot. The temple administration conducted the ceremony based on ages mentioned in their Aadhaar cards. However, a birth certificate issued by Maheshwar Municipality was found to be fraudulent, listing Monalisa's date of birth as January 1, 2008, nearly two years older than government hospital records show.

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