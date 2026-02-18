Kuno National Park welcomes 3 baby cheetahs
Big news for wildlife fans: cheetah Gamini just gave birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, bumping India's total cheetah count up to 38.
These births are a big win for the country's efforts to bring back cheetahs after they went extinct here.
These little ones are the 9th successful litter
Gamini's little ones mark the ninth successful litter since the reintroduction program started in 2022, bringing the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called it a "powerful symbol of the country's determined and historic conservation effort" and gave a shoutout to everyone on Project Cheetah.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also praised the achievement, saying it puts Madhya Pradesh on the map as a key spot for saving these speedy cats.