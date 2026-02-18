Kuno National Park welcomes 3 baby cheetahs

These little ones are the 9th successful litter

Gamini's little ones mark the ninth successful litter since the reintroduction program started in 2022, bringing the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called it a "powerful symbol of the country's determined and historic conservation effort" and gave a shoutout to everyone on Project Cheetah.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also praised the achievement, saying it puts Madhya Pradesh on the map as a key spot for saving these speedy cats.