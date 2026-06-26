Kurnool commission orders HDFC Life to pay Bonthala Sindhuja ₹50L

HDFC Life failed to prove fraud

The commission found HDFC Life's proposal form confusing: it only asked about policies with them, not other insurers.

Plus, under Section 45 of the Insurance Act, insurers need to prove someone hid info on purpose and that it actually affected their decision.

Since HDFC Life couldn't show any fraud or real impact, they were ordered to pay up, plus ₹50,000 for mental stress and ₹10,000 for legal costs, within 45 days.