Kurnool commission orders HDFC Life to pay Bonthala Sindhuja ₹50L
After losing her husband, Dr. G Sravan Kumar (an ICU doctor who died on duty), Bonthala Sindhuja's insurance claim was first rejected by HDFC Life.
The company argued he hadn't mentioned other life insurance policies in his form.
But the Kurnool Consumer Commission stepped in and ruled that this detail didn't matter for his cause of death or the risk involved, so Sindhuja should get the full ₹50 lakh payout.
HDFC Life failed to prove fraud
The commission found HDFC Life's proposal form confusing: it only asked about policies with them, not other insurers.
Plus, under Section 45 of the Insurance Act, insurers need to prove someone hid info on purpose and that it actually affected their decision.
Since HDFC Life couldn't show any fraud or real impact, they were ordered to pay up, plus ₹50,000 for mental stress and ₹10,000 for legal costs, within 45 days.