Kurnool hospital admits chainsaw attack accused Hemanth after pulmonary embolism
Hemanth, 21, an accused in a recent chainsaw attack, has been shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital after his health took a serious turn.
Doctors diagnosed pulmonary embolism on November 9, and a CT scan on November 10 revealed multiple small blood clots in his blood vessels, including those supplying the lungs, something the previous hospital couldn't handle, so he needed urgent care at a better-equipped facility.
Hemanth shot, right leg amputated
After being caught on November 1 following an alleged escape from police custody, Hemanth was shot during his arrest and later had his right leg amputated due to complications from gunshot injuries.
Even after surgery, he struggled with breathing issues that revealed just how critical things had become.
His transfer happened with heavy police security and court approval.