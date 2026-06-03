K.V. Ramalakshmi invites applications for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Hey, got a talent or have done something amazing? The District Women, Child Welfare and Empowerment Officer, K.V. Ramalakshmi, is inviting applications for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026.
This award celebrates children making a difference in social service, education, tech, environment, bravery, sports, and the arts.
Winners get to meet the President of India at a ceremony in New Delhi next January.
Children under 18 apply at awards.gov.in
If you're children of Indian origin residing in India and will be under 18 by July 31, 2026, you can apply online at awards.gov.in before the deadline.
All entries are reviewed by a government committee.
Need more info? You can check out the Visakhapatnam district portal or contact District Child Protection Officer K Harikrishna at 9949136649.