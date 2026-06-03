K.V. Ramalakshmi invites applications for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Children under 18 apply at awards.gov.in

If you're children of Indian origin residing in India and will be under 18 by July 31, 2026, you can apply online at awards.gov.in before the deadline.

All entries are reviewed by a government committee.

Need more info? You can check out the Visakhapatnam district portal or contact District Child Protection Officer K Harikrishna at 9949136649.