Ladakh logs 400,000+ tourists January to August, surpasses 2025 total
Ladakh is having a record-breaking year for tourism: more than 400,000 people visited between January and August, up more than 50% from last year.
This eight-month total has already topped all of 2025, showing just how popular Ladakh has become.
Ladakh August tourists jump 65.38%
August alone saw tourist numbers jump by 65.38%, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for promoting domestic tourism and the Centre's sustained push for infrastructure development, along with the tourism-friendly policy framework in Ladakh.
International travelers are joining in too: 33,346 visited so far this year, up 32.95% from last year.
Lieutenant Governor Saxena credits Prime Minister Modi's push for domestic tourism and sustainable travel for making Ladakh a hotspot while also creating new opportunities for locals.