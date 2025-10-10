Ladakh polls delayed to March-April due to winter

Current council stays in power longer

This delay means Ladakh's current council stays in power longer, even as calls for statehood and more local rights grow louder.

The LAHDC Act allows such extensions, but with new districts and a promised 33% reservation for women still pending, many feel left out of the process.

Political talks are stalled, and key groups want a judicial probe into recent violence—leaving Ladakh's future leadership and representation up in the air.