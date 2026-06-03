Ladakh rolls out liquor policy increasing outlets to 20
Ladakh just rolled out a new liquor policy that bumps up the number of legal alcohol shops from two to 20, including in remote spots like Nubra and Zanskar.
The administration says it's about making licensing simpler and tackling illegal booze sales.
But not everyone's on board; some local groups feel this could hurt Ladakh's social fabric and put young people at risk.
Ladakh debate intensifies over liquor policy
Local groups like the Ladakh Buddhist Association call the move a "serious threat to the region's social fabric, youth welfare, and future generations," worried it'll fuel addiction among youth.
MP Haji Hanifa echoed these concerns, asking why Ladakh needs more liquor shops when places like Bihar and Gujarat have bans.
On the flip side, officials argue that regulated outlets will help curb illicit sales and boost revenue for the region.
The debate is heating up, with the Ladakh Buddhist Association and MP Haji Hanifa asking for policies that fit Ladakh's unique culture.