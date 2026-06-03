Ladakh rolls out liquor policy increasing outlets to 20

Ladakh debate intensifies over liquor policy

Local groups like the Ladakh Buddhist Association call the move a "serious threat to the region's social fabric, youth welfare, and future generations," worried it'll fuel addiction among youth.

MP Haji Hanifa echoed these concerns, asking why Ladakh needs more liquor shops when places like Bihar and Gujarat have bans.

On the flip side, officials argue that regulated outlets will help curb illicit sales and boost revenue for the region.

The debate is heating up, with the Ladakh Buddhist Association and MP Haji Hanifa asking for policies that fit Ladakh's unique culture.