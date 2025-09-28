Ladakh unrest: Curfew enters 6th day; internet, mobile services suspended

LG to review situation today

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta is set to review the situation today to see if curfew rules can be eased.

Security forces—including police, CRPF, and ITBP—are out in full force, with flag marches happening in key areas.

Meanwhile, two Congress councilors and Ladakh Buddhist Association leaders have been arrested; the Ladakh Bar Association is stepping in with free legal help as calls for peace continue.