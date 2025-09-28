Ladakh unrest: Curfew enters 6th day; internet, mobile services suspended
Leh has been under curfew for five straight days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh escalated.
The unrest, sparked by a shutdown on September 24, sadly led to four deaths and over 50 arrests.
While there was a short break from restrictions on September 27, mobile internet is still down and movement remains tightly controlled.
LG to review situation today
Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta is set to review the situation today to see if curfew rules can be eased.
Security forces—including police, CRPF, and ITBP—are out in full force, with flag marches happening in key areas.
Meanwhile, two Congress councilors and Ladakh Buddhist Association leaders have been arrested; the Ladakh Bar Association is stepping in with free legal help as calls for peace continue.