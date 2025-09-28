'My son is dead': Heartbreaking last words of father in video

CM, PM announce compensation, probe into incident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each family that lost someone, and ₹1 lakh for those injured. He's also ordered an inquiry to find out what went wrong.

Among those lost were women, men, and children—showing just how widespread the impact was.

Prime Minister Modi offered condolences too, as the country reacts to this heartbreaking event and leaders promise steps to prevent tragedies like this in the future.