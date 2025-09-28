'My son is dead': Heartbreaking last words of father in video
A tragic stampede broke out during actor-politician Vijay's rally for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur this week, leaving 39 people dead and over 40 injured.
The sudden crowd surge hit families hard, and a moving video of a father holding his son who didn't survive has been circulating online, putting a very human face on the loss.
CM, PM announce compensation, probe into incident
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each family that lost someone, and ₹1 lakh for those injured. He's also ordered an inquiry to find out what went wrong.
Among those lost were women, men, and children—showing just how widespread the impact was.
Prime Minister Modi offered condolences too, as the country reacts to this heartbreaking event and leaders promise steps to prevent tragedies like this in the future.