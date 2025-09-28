Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces

252 Naxalites neutralized in 2025

With this latest incident, security forces have neutralized 252 Naxalites across Chhattisgarh in 2025—most from Bastar division where Kanker is located, and others from Gariaband and Durg divisions.

Just earlier this month, two top CPI (Maoist) leaders were also killed in Narayanpur district.

The current operation is still active, with updates expected soon.