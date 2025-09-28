Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces
On Sunday, three Naxalites were killed in a shootout with security forces deep in the forests between Kanker and Gariaband districts, Chhattisgarh.
The joint District Reserve Guard team recovered the bodies and three weapons from the scene.
This is part of ongoing efforts to tackle Maoist violence in the region.
252 Naxalites neutralized in 2025
With this latest incident, security forces have neutralized 252 Naxalites across Chhattisgarh in 2025—most from Bastar division where Kanker is located, and others from Gariaband and Durg divisions.
Just earlier this month, two top CPI (Maoist) leaders were also killed in Narayanpur district.
The current operation is still active, with updates expected soon.