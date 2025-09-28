Mumbai wakes up to rain; local trains, busses running smoothly
Mumbai woke up to steady rain on Sunday, with some western suburbs recording over 50mm between 8am and 1pm.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quickly rolled out emergency teams across the city.
Even with all that rain, local trains only saw some delays and BEST busses kept running as usual—so most people could still get around.
Rain totals and BMC's preparedness
With a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall from the weather department, BMC fired up drainage pumps in flood-prone spots to keep waterlogging at bay—and major roads stayed clear.
Rain totals were pretty intense: about 47mm in the island city and the western suburbs received even more (53.61mm).
The IMD also warned that some areas might get hit with extra-heavy showers and high tides could slow down drainage, but BMC says they're ready for whatever comes next.