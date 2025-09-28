Mumbai wakes up to rain; local trains, busses running smoothly

Rain totals and BMC's preparedness

With a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall from the weather department, BMC fired up drainage pumps in flood-prone spots to keep waterlogging at bay—and major roads stayed clear.

Rain totals were pretty intense: about 47mm in the island city and the western suburbs received even more (53.61mm).

The IMD also warned that some areas might get hit with extra-heavy showers and high tides could slow down drainage, but BMC says they're ready for whatever comes next.