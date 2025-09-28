Madhya Pradesh Congress in soup over leader's son's viral video

Nir and his nephews booked under several sections

The incident happened on September 10 but only came to light when the video went viral.

It reportedly started with a dispute between Neeraj Bairagi and Amit Prajapati on September 3; things escalated when Aniket tried to step in on September 10 and was allegedly assaulted at the Prajapati home.

The video even shows NP Prajapati trying to break up the fight.

Police have booked the accused under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This could put extra pressure on Congress as BJP ramps up criticism.