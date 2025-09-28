Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, flights disrupted

Over 4,000 people rescued so far

More than 4,000 people have been rescued so far, and about 6,500 are now staying in relief camps where they're getting food, water, and healthcare.

Quick help like 10kg of rice, 10kg of wheat, and ₹10,000 is being handed out while damage checks continue.

The Akshayapatra Foundation is pitching in with relief efforts too.