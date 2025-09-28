Next Article
Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, flights disrupted
Mumbai's been hit with some seriously heavy rain—over 100mm in just a day—prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the city and nearby areas.
Streets are flooded, traffic is a mess, and flights have been disrupted.
The BMC has also warned everyone to steer clear of riversides because of high tide risks.
Over 4,000 people rescued so far
More than 4,000 people have been rescued so far, and about 6,500 are now staying in relief camps where they're getting food, water, and healthcare.
Quick help like 10kg of rice, 10kg of wheat, and ₹10,000 is being handed out while damage checks continue.
The Akshayapatra Foundation is pitching in with relief efforts too.