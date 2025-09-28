Next Article
Family of 4 stabbed for reprimending men for reckless driving
India
In Bengaluru's RR Layout on September 24, a family of four was allegedly stabbed after they called out two men for reckless driving and parking on a drainage chamber outside their home.
The confrontation quickly turned violent, with the suspects attacking the family members right outside their house.
Police have arrested 1 suspect
During the argument, one suspect assaulted Ramesh while the other, Venkatesh (a neighbor), stabbed nephew Hemanth in the leg.
Things escalated as Hanumanthamma was stabbed in the abdomen and both nephews were attacked multiple times before the assailants fled.
The injured family members were hospitalized and are now stable. Police have arrested Venkatesh and are still searching for his accomplice.