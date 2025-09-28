Family of 4 stabbed for reprimending men for reckless driving

Police have arrested 1 suspect

During the argument, one suspect assaulted Ramesh while the other, Venkatesh (a neighbor), stabbed nephew Hemanth in the leg.

Things escalated as Hanumanthamma was stabbed in the abdomen and both nephews were attacked multiple times before the assailants fled.

The injured family members were hospitalized and are now stable. Police have arrested Venkatesh and are still searching for his accomplice.