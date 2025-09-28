Father kills daughter (14) for stealing ₹500: Report
In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a father has been detained after allegedly killing his minor daughter for stealing ₹500.
The girl, who was in seventh grade and still in her school uniform, was found dead in a canal.
She lived in Bichaula village, and police were alerted when her body was spotted under a bridge.
Ongoing arguments at home about missing money
According to police, Ajay Sharma admitted he picked up his daughter from school, took her to a field, and allegedly strangled her with a scarf before leaving her body in the canal.
It was revealed upon questioning the father that there had been ongoing arguments at home about money going missing.
Afterward, Sharma reportedly told the school she was staying with relatives to explain why she wasn't showing up.
The case is still under investigation.