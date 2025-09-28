Father kills daughter (14) for stealing ₹500: Report

Ongoing arguments at home about missing money

According to police, Ajay Sharma admitted he picked up his daughter from school, took her to a field, and allegedly strangled her with a scarf before leaving her body in the canal.

It was revealed upon questioning the father that there had been ongoing arguments at home about money going missing.

Afterward, Sharma reportedly told the school she was staying with relatives to explain why she wasn't showing up.

The case is still under investigation.