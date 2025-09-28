WR adds special trains for Puja, Diwali, Chhath travel
Traveling home for Durga Puja, Diwali, or Chhath this year?
Western Railway is adding special trains from late September to late November 2025, connecting Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) and Udhna with Ayodhya, Ludhiana, and Jaynagar—so you're more likely to snag a seat during the holiday rush.
Check train numbers and routes
Trains 09095/09096 will run weekly between Bandra Terminus and Ayodhya Cantt from October 1 to November 19.
Another set (09097/09098) links Bandra with Ludhiana on Sundays through November.
If you're headed toward Bihar, Udhna-Jaynagar specials (09151/09152) operate at the end of September into early October. Major stops include Surat, Jhansi, New Delhi, Prayagraj, and more.
How to book tickets?
Bookings open September 28 or 29 via IRCTC or PRS counters.
You'll get options across AC two-tier, three-tier, sleeper class, and general coaches—so there's something for every budget.
For full schedules and stops, check the railway's official portal before planning your trip!