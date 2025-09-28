WR adds special trains for Puja, Diwali, Chhath travel

Check train numbers and routes

Trains 09095/09096 will run weekly between Bandra Terminus and Ayodhya Cantt from October 1 to November 19.

Another set (09097/09098) links Bandra with Ludhiana on Sundays through November.

If you're headed toward Bihar, Udhna-Jaynagar specials (09151/09152) operate at the end of September into early October. Major stops include Surat, Jhansi, New Delhi, Prayagraj, and more.