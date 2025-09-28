PM Modi celebrates Lata Mangeshkar's birthday in 'Mann Ki Baat'
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, calling her songs a source of patriotism and deep emotion during his Mann Ki Baat radio address.
He shared how their bond of affection began through composer Sudhir Phadke and remained intact over the years.
Modi shared personal anecdotes
Modi fondly recalled that Lata Didi would send him a Rakhi every year, highlighting the warmth between them.
He also mentioned her deep respect for freedom fighter Veer Savarkar—"Tatya" to her—who inspired her, and whose songs she sang in her own voice.
Lata Didi's legacy
Born September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar's career spanned seven decades with over 30,000 songs in 36+ languages.
Her classics like "Lag Jaa Gale" still resonate today.
She passed away in February 2022 but remains an icon across generations.