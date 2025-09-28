Next Article
PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia for stampede victims
India
After a tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ₹2 lakh for each family who lost someone and ₹50,000 for those injured.
This quick response comes as the community reels from the loss of 39 lives.
CM Stalin offers ₹10 lakh for each deceased's family
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also stepped in with ₹10 lakh for each deceased's family and ₹1 lakh for the injured.
The state BJP president visited victims at the hospital, and all party events are paused for two days out of respect.
An investigation is ongoing to figure out what led to this heartbreaking incident.