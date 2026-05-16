Lakhwar Dam delay to 2034 sets back Delhi water plan

DJB warns dams critical for water

With about 25 million people and growing, Delhi needs about 1,250 million gallons a day but has been stuck at around 1,000 mgd since at least 2024.

Most of the city's water comes from the Yamuna and Ganga rivers plus some groundwater.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already invested in all three dam projects to secure future supplies but warns that without them, it will be tough to close the gap or rely less on neighboring states.