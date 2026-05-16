Lakhwar Dam delay to 2034 sets back Delhi water plan
Delhi's plan to fix its water shortage just got a setback: the Lakhwar Dam in Uttarakhand, which was originally expected about three years earlier (around 2031), will not be ready until 2034.
This means Delhi will keep struggling with its current shortfall of 250 million gallons a day for several more years.
The city was counting on three new dams, Lakhwar, Renukaji, and Kishau, to help meet demand.
DJB warns dams critical for water
With about 25 million people and growing, Delhi needs about 1,250 million gallons a day but has been stuck at around 1,000 mgd since at least 2024.
Most of the city's water comes from the Yamuna and Ganga rivers plus some groundwater.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already invested in all three dam projects to secure future supplies but warns that without them, it will be tough to close the gap or rely less on neighboring states.