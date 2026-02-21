Lakshadweep declares 'No vehicle day' every Wednesday, faces backlash
India
Lakshadweep just announced "No Vehicle Day" every Wednesday, banning most vehicles except vehicles for persons with disabilities, for security services, and for emergency medical purposes.
Starting February 25, anyone breaking the rule faces a ₹500 fine.
The move is meant to boost walking and cycling while cutting down on pollution.
Petition filed in Kerala High Court
Locals and groups are pushing back hard—a petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court by C P Ajmal Khan, saying it messes with daily life and jobs.
MP Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed says it's tough on parents, elders, women, and kids.
Others worry about problems during Ramadan or getting to school and work. Some even call it bad for the local economy.