Lakshadweep ends sponsor and police clearance requirement for solo travel
India
Thinking about a beach escape? Lakshadweep just made it easier to visit.
From April 29, 2026, you no longer need a local sponsor or a police clearance certificate to travel there solo; just pack your bags and plan your trip.
E-permit requires ID and accommodation proof
You will still need to apply for an e-permit online with your ID and proof of where you are staying, plus pay a small green tax for conservation.
Security checks will happen after you apply, so plan ahead: apply at least two weeks before your trip and wait for approval before booking those nonrefundable flights.