Lakshadweep seeks 30 acres on Agatti, Scheduled Tribe communities worry

Residents decry no consultation, collector assures

Residents say they weren't consulted and fear for Agatti's delicate ecosystem, with Abdul Jaleel, a resident, pointing out, "We have not been consulted at all on these developments. We are worried that such developments will have a huge impact on people and the local environment. These coral atolls cannot withstand such pressure,"

Studies show coral cover has already dropped by one-half since 1998.

In response, Collector Shivam Chandra assured everyone will get a chance to share their views before anything moves forward, promising that all legal steps will be followed.