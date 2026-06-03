Lakshadweep seeks 30 acres on Agatti, Scheduled Tribe communities worry
The Lakshadweep Administration wants to take over about 30 acres of private land on Agatti Island to build beachfront facilities and a road.
But many locals are worried, especially since the island is home to Scheduled Tribe communities, and say these projects could harm their environment and way of life.
Residents decry no consultation, collector assures
Residents say they weren't consulted and fear for Agatti's delicate ecosystem, with Abdul Jaleel, a resident, pointing out, "We have not been consulted at all on these developments. We are worried that such developments will have a huge impact on people and the local environment. These coral atolls cannot withstand such pressure,"
Studies show coral cover has already dropped by one-half since 1998.
In response, Collector Shivam Chandra assured everyone will get a chance to share their views before anything moves forward, promising that all legal steps will be followed.