Land for Muslim university near IMA under review

Political blame game intensifies

This has turned into a major political flashpoint.

BJP leaders are blaming Congress for what they call "dangerous conspiracies," while Congress points out that BJP has been in power several times since the original allotment but never canceled it.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says strict action will be taken, and BJP MLA and state spokesperson Vinod Chamoli says public opposition stopped plans for a Muslim university on this land back in 2022.

The case raises concerns about protecting sensitive areas around military zones.