Landslide in Guwahati's Mathgharia kills 3 family members after rains
India
A devastating landslide in Guwahati's Mathgharia area claimed the lives of three family members on Tuesday, leaving their son injured.
The disaster happened while they were sleeping, after nonstop rains hit the region starting Tuesday.
Mathgharia family were daily wage workers
The victims were a couple and their daughter; their son survived with injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The family had lived in Mathgharia for years, relying on daily wage work.
Locals say the landslide was suspected to have been triggered by incessant rain since early Tuesday.