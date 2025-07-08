Next Article
Langur assaults educator in Bengal school
A langur wandered into a classroom at Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith in West Bengal and attacked a teacher during class, sending students into panic.
The teacher, Gobardhan Bhuniya, was injured and is now recovering in hospital.
About 10 langurs in school for past week
Turns out, about 10 langurs have been hanging around the school's banyan tree for the past week.
The forest department tried to catch them with a cage but hasn't had any luck yet.
Now, another team is stepping in to help.
Similar incidents in the past
Incidents like this aren't new—langurs have caused trouble and even injuries in villages across West Bengal before.
It's a reminder that as cities grow into wild spaces, humans and animals are running into each other more often.