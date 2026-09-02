Lasalgaon onion prices climb 7% while shoppers pay ₹60-70/kg

Onion prices at Lasalgaon, Maharashtra's benchmark Lasalgaon wholesale market, just jumped 7% after last week's over 9% fall, now averaging ₹40 per kg.

Even with this rise, shoppers are still paying ₹60 to ₹70 per kg thanks to delayed harvests and quality issues with older stock.

Farmers, who've had a tough couple of years, are hoping this helps them recover some losses.