Latur orders shutdown of coaching and hostels at Udyog Bhavan
Big news for students in Latur: local authorities have ordered coaching classes, hostels and other non-manufacturing activities operating from industrial-use plots in Udyog Bhavan to shut down.
This follows the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, where Renukai Career Centre's founder Shivraj Motegaonkar was arrested by the CBI in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.
Officials said they are examining whether the activities comply with the applicable rules and warn that ignoring the order could lead to legal trouble.
Coaching operators and leaders oppose shutdown
The shutdown has upset a lot of people: coaching operators, local businesses, and political leaders argue that Udyog Bhavan is a lifeline for thousands of students.
Some leaders want it declared a Special Education Zone instead of shutting it down.
The local cooperative society plans to fight the decision in court, saying earlier approvals allowed these education services in the area.