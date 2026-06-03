Latur orders shutdown of coaching and hostels at Udyog Bhavan India Jun 03, 2026

Big news for students in Latur: local authorities have ordered coaching classes, hostels and other non-manufacturing activities operating from industrial-use plots in Udyog Bhavan to shut down.

This follows the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, where Renukai Career Centre's founder Shivraj Motegaonkar was arrested by the CBI in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.

Officials said they are examining whether the activities comply with the applicable rules and warn that ignoring the order could lead to legal trouble.