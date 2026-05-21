Leaked audio in Twisha Sharma dowry case sparks victim-blaming debate
India
A leaked audio has shaken up the Twisha Sharma dowry harassment case.
In it, her mother-in-law, retired Judge Giri Bala Singh, is heard arguing with Twisha's brother and defending her right to question Twisha's past relationships, even saying "Promiscuity can be a habit."
The clip has sparked debate about privacy and victim-blaming in such cases.
Missing Samarth Singh, Dowry Act charges
Twisha's husband Samarth Singh is still missing, with Bhopal Police offering a ₹30,000 reward for leads.
He faces charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act after allegations of verbal abuse.
The leaked recording reminds everyone that dowry harassment remains a serious issue, even though it's illegal.