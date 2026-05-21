Leaked audio in Twisha Sharma dowry case sparks victim-blaming debate India May 21, 2026

A leaked audio has shaken up the Twisha Sharma dowry harassment case.

In it, her mother-in-law, retired Judge Giri Bala Singh, is heard arguing with Twisha's brother and defending her right to question Twisha's past relationships, even saying "Promiscuity can be a habit."

The clip has sparked debate about privacy and victim-blaming in such cases.