Next Article
Leopard kills 10-year-old boy near Bandhavgarh, MP
India
A heartbreaking incident shook Ghunnoor village in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Tuesday, when a leopard attacked and killed 10-year-old Raj Kol as he played in the village.
The animal dragged him away in front of stunned villagers, sparking fear and concern in the community.
His body was later recovered by forest officials.
Search for leopard underway; villagers urged to stay alert
Forest teams, led by Divisional Officer Gaurav Sharma, are tracking the leopard using pugmarks and drones while the area remains cordoned off.
Authorities have asked villagers to move in groups, keep a close eye on children, and avoid venturing out at night until the animal is found.
Safety announcements are ongoing as officials work to prevent another tragedy.